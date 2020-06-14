53 Apartments for rent in Kettering, MD with gym
It's rare for one park to define the landscape and atmosphere of an entire town, but Watkins Regional Park encompasses a major portion of Kettering's 5.5 square miles. With everything from miniature golf and pony rides to a turtle pond and live reptile displays, this is the place to play in Kettering.
Technically a part of Upper Marlboro, Kettering, Maryland is merely 15 miles from Washington, D.C. While its natural beauty is reason enough to live here, this town in Prince George's County also has ample shopping, a thorough transit system, and a healthy real estate market. All these qualities have led to a population rise, and currently Kettering is home to 12,790 people. And there's room for you to stay! You should be saying hooray! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kettering renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.