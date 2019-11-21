946 PINE FOREST LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage playground fireplace

Celebrate the holidays in this beautiful 2 level end unit townhouse featuring: 2 BRs; 2.5 Baths; 1 Car Garage; Gas Fireplace; Kitchen w/ granite counters, island/bar, Spacious Master Bedroom with En suite and Balcony; Living Room w/ Plantation Shutters and Vaulted Ceiling. Your family and friends will love your new home! The community playground is a short block away. The location is within 20 miles of over five military facilities: Andrews AFB, Bolling AFB, Pentagon, Washington Navy Yard, Annapolis Naval Academy...