Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

946 PINE FOREST LANE

946 Pine Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

946 Pine Forest Lane, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Celebrate the holidays in this beautiful 2 level end unit townhouse featuring: 2 BRs; 2.5 Baths; 1 Car Garage; Gas Fireplace; Kitchen w/ granite counters, island/bar, Spacious Master Bedroom with En suite and Balcony; Living Room w/ Plantation Shutters and Vaulted Ceiling. Your family and friends will love your new home! The community playground is a short block away. The location is within 20 miles of over five military facilities: Andrews AFB, Bolling AFB, Pentagon, Washington Navy Yard, Annapolis Naval Academy...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 PINE FOREST LANE have any available units?
946 PINE FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 946 PINE FOREST LANE have?
Some of 946 PINE FOREST LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 PINE FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
946 PINE FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 PINE FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 946 PINE FOREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 946 PINE FOREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 946 PINE FOREST LANE offers parking.
Does 946 PINE FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 PINE FOREST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 PINE FOREST LANE have a pool?
No, 946 PINE FOREST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 946 PINE FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 946 PINE FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 946 PINE FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 PINE FOREST LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 PINE FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 PINE FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

