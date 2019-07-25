All apartments in Kensington
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

10010 Frederick Avenue

10010 Frederick Avenue
Location

10010 Frederick Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895
Kensington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Wonderful 3bd/2bath house- top notch schools - Property Id: 135616

Looking for a place to call home, complete with top-notch schools, fabulous neighbors, parks, running trails, shopping, and lots of community activities?

Our beautiful freshly-painted 2 level brick rambler has 3 bd/1 bath on the first level, gorgeous kitchen and dining/living room area, wood-burning fireplace, and freshly painted porch and fenced in yard. The lower level is completely and tastefully renovated with new flooring for our new tenants, a guest room/office/den, a bathroom, fireplace and and large family area. Separate laundry and storage area.

Best schools in Montgomery County: Kensington Parkwood elementary, North Bethesda MS, Walter Johnson HS.

Sorry no pets or smoking. 20 minutes to downtown DC on the Marc Train (walking distance) or bus to red line. 15 minute ride to NIH & Walter Reed. Parks, trails, Noyes library within walking distance.

Available for Rent: August 1, 2019 -- 2 year lease preferred.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

