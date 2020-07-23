Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance

11613 Kemp Mill Rd Available 08/31/20 Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Silver Spring! - Huge 4 Bed/2 Full 2 Half Bath Single Family Home in Silver Spring! First floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room with great open floor plan and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. The additional family room/den has a wood fireplace and a half bath for added convenience. An eat-in kitchen has plenty of work space with a breakfast bar, nice appliances including a dishwasher and ample cabinet/counter space. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet and beautiful bath with updated vanity! The other spacious bedrooms have ample closet space and share a nice full bath! Fully finished basement provides a half bath, separated storage room, and a finished office space!



Parking includes a 1 car attached carport, long 3 car driveway, and massive front and backyard that would be great for entertaining!



Pets under 30lbs considered with additional pet deposit and owner approval.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/.



