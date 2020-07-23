Amenities
11613 Kemp Mill Rd Available 08/31/20 Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Silver Spring! - Huge 4 Bed/2 Full 2 Half Bath Single Family Home in Silver Spring! First floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room with great open floor plan and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. The additional family room/den has a wood fireplace and a half bath for added convenience. An eat-in kitchen has plenty of work space with a breakfast bar, nice appliances including a dishwasher and ample cabinet/counter space. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet and beautiful bath with updated vanity! The other spacious bedrooms have ample closet space and share a nice full bath! Fully finished basement provides a half bath, separated storage room, and a finished office space!
Parking includes a 1 car attached carport, long 3 car driveway, and massive front and backyard that would be great for entertaining!
Pets under 30lbs considered with additional pet deposit and owner approval.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
