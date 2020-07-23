All apartments in Kemp Mill
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

11613 Kemp Mill Rd

11613 Kemp Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11613 Kemp Mill Road, Kemp Mill, MD 20902

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
11613 Kemp Mill Rd Available 08/31/20 Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Silver Spring! - Huge 4 Bed/2 Full 2 Half Bath Single Family Home in Silver Spring! First floor features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room with great open floor plan and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. The additional family room/den has a wood fireplace and a half bath for added convenience. An eat-in kitchen has plenty of work space with a breakfast bar, nice appliances including a dishwasher and ample cabinet/counter space. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The master suite has a walk in closet and beautiful bath with updated vanity! The other spacious bedrooms have ample closet space and share a nice full bath! Fully finished basement provides a half bath, separated storage room, and a finished office space!

Parking includes a 1 car attached carport, long 3 car driveway, and massive front and backyard that would be great for entertaining!

Pets under 30lbs considered with additional pet deposit and owner approval.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/.

(RLNE3840558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11613 Kemp Mill Rd have any available units?
11613 Kemp Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 11613 Kemp Mill Rd have?
Some of 11613 Kemp Mill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11613 Kemp Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11613 Kemp Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11613 Kemp Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11613 Kemp Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11613 Kemp Mill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11613 Kemp Mill Rd offers parking.
Does 11613 Kemp Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11613 Kemp Mill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11613 Kemp Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 11613 Kemp Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11613 Kemp Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 11613 Kemp Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11613 Kemp Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11613 Kemp Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11613 Kemp Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11613 Kemp Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
