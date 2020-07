Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Beautiful Specious brick front single family home in a lovely kids-friendly neighborhood with 4 BR/2.5 BA. Less than a block away to bus stop, few mins to Forest Glen and Wheaton metro stations, close to Wheaton shopping Mall, park. Easy accessibility to I-495 (several routes to get to beltway). Must see