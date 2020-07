Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom rancher! Hardwood floors, Stone fireplace, Master Bathroom, Large fenced yard with a shed, and Wide doorways for accessibility. Conveniently located by I-95 and shopping centers. Available for move in September 1. Tenant Occupied. Must use LB application and lease. Owner will consider dogs only with a weight limit of 25 pounds and under with a $500 per pet non refundable pet fee.