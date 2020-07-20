Agent: NICE TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1 1/2 BATHS. KITCHEN WITH UPDATED CABINETS AND APPLIANCES. BATHS COMPLETELY UPDATED. FENCED IN REAR YARD. WOOD FLOORING IN DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. CONVENIENT TO I-95, APG AND SHOPPING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 COURT DRIVE have any available units?
43 COURT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
Is 43 COURT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
43 COURT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.