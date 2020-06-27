307 Burnside Court

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF MARCH..

Large light and bright living room with new carpet and decorative fireplace. Off the living room is a large dining room with laminate flooring. Perfect for that get together with friends and family. There is also a half bath on the first floor. There is a new kitchen with light cabinets and stainless appliances. Electric stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a door that leads to the large back yard. Second floor has a large Master bedroom with a walk in closet and full bathroom with stand up shower. There are 3 other large bedrooms and full bath as well. Basement is unfinished and perfect for storage. Washer/Dryer hook ups on first floor in the laundry room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.