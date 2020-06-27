All apartments in Joppatowne
307 Burnside Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 8:16 PM

307 Burnside Court

307 Burnside Ct · No Longer Available
Location

307 Burnside Ct, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF MARCH..
Large light and bright living room with new carpet and decorative fireplace. Off the living room is a large dining room with laminate flooring. Perfect for that get together with friends and family. There is also a half bath on the first floor. There is a new kitchen with light cabinets and stainless appliances. Electric stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a door that leads to the large back yard. Second floor has a large Master bedroom with a walk in closet and full bathroom with stand up shower. There are 3 other large bedrooms and full bath as well. Basement is unfinished and perfect for storage. Washer/Dryer hook ups on first floor in the laundry room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Burnside Court have any available units?
307 Burnside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 307 Burnside Court have?
Some of 307 Burnside Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Burnside Court currently offering any rent specials?
307 Burnside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Burnside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Burnside Court is pet friendly.
Does 307 Burnside Court offer parking?
No, 307 Burnside Court does not offer parking.
Does 307 Burnside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Burnside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Burnside Court have a pool?
No, 307 Burnside Court does not have a pool.
Does 307 Burnside Court have accessible units?
No, 307 Burnside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Burnside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Burnside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Burnside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Burnside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
