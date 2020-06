Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Country Living with amazing view of pastures & crops on this working farm. No Lawn Care... the owner beautifully maintains the property! 4 bedroom Colonial, open and bright with large rooms & original wood floors. Eat-in Kitchen, Large Dining Rm, Living Rm w/Gas Fire Place, Clean Basement with lots of storage room, Three car detached garage (no doors) and Standby generator included. Peaceful and Private!