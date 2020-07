Amenities

24 Sixth Street - Majestic Waterviews on the Potomac . This house has been Renovated and is awaiting a new family. This house offers hardwood flooring, updated appliances and renovated kitchen, updated bathroom, new windows, new roof, siding. Great for entertaining and privacy ! Call today for your private showing.



(RLNE3785240)