386 Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD with hardwood floors

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5408 Simpkins Ct
5408 Simkins Court, Ilchester, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4336 sqft
AVAILABLE June 23, 2020. Stunning Centre Hall Colonial beautifully decorated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5834 Blue Sky
5834 Blue Sky, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2298 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 22,2020.3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Elkridge townhouse. Nice, open kitchen with island and pantry. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced back yard. Garage. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5838 SHADY OAK LANE
5838 Shady Oak Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Nice, Sunny & Bright End-unit 3 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Town Home in convenient Shady Oaks~3 Finished Levels with Builder upgrades~9+ft ceilings~Ceramic & Hardwood Flooring on the Main Level~Kitchen with Granite

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD
7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Ilchester
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,572
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Long Reach
5 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7340 Summit Rock Rd.
7340 Summit Rock Road, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Large 3 Bed 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6435 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
868 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 full baths near RockBurn Commons. Minutes from the Elkridge Corners Shopping Strip and less than a mile from the Elkridge Library, this lovely apartment has it all.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7778 DAGNY WAY
7778 Dagny Way, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2350 sqft
1 year old 3 level Brick front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,1-car garage,2350 sq.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7039 Oak Grove Way
7039 Oak Grove Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
7039 Oak Grove Way Available 04/15/20 Elkridge, MD - End of group townhouse with 1 car garage. Enter on garage level with family room, powder room and sliding glass door out to backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Ilchester
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$912
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
35 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,336
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
$
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
Fairway Hills
21 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,619
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,529
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Linthicum
28 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,388
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
City Guide for Ilchester, MD

Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.

Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ilchester, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ilchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

