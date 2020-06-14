386 Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD with hardwood floors
Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.
Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ilchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.