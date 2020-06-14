386 Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD with hardwood floors

Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.

Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more