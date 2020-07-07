2240 Dawn Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LmWQF6RGbXo



Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This "MOVE-IN-READY" 3BD/ 2.5BA Townhome Conveniently Located Near Metro Station.



This Colonial Style Townhome is Within Walking Distance From Southern Avenue Metro Station. This 2-Levels Home Offers New Laminate Hardwood Floors & Freshly Painted Throughout. Enjoy A Spacious Family/Dining Room Combination w/ Eat in Kitchen. upstairs offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms w/ Large Owners Suite. Fully Renovated and Well Kept! Plenty of Natural Lighting Throughout! Large Fenced Backyard /w Private Patio for Family Entertainment.



For More Info: Call @ 301.893.7205 or visit LeaseCollection.com/our-properties to Schedule A Tour.