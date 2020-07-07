2240 Dawn Lane, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748 Hillcrest Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LmWQF6RGbXo
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This "MOVE-IN-READY" 3BD/ 2.5BA Townhome Conveniently Located Near Metro Station.
This Colonial Style Townhome is Within Walking Distance From Southern Avenue Metro Station. This 2-Levels Home Offers New Laminate Hardwood Floors & Freshly Painted Throughout. Enjoy A Spacious Family/Dining Room Combination w/ Eat in Kitchen. upstairs offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms w/ Large Owners Suite. Fully Renovated and Well Kept! Plenty of Natural Lighting Throughout! Large Fenced Backyard /w Private Patio for Family Entertainment.
For More Info: Call @ 301.893.7205 or visit LeaseCollection.com/our-properties to Schedule A Tour.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2240 Dawn Ln have any available units?
2240 Dawn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2240 Dawn Ln have?
Some of 2240 Dawn Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Dawn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Dawn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Dawn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Dawn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Dawn Ln offer parking?
No, 2240 Dawn Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2240 Dawn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Dawn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Dawn Ln have a pool?
No, 2240 Dawn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Dawn Ln have accessible units?
No, 2240 Dawn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Dawn Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Dawn Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 Dawn Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2240 Dawn Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)