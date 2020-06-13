15 Apartments for rent in Havre de Grace, MD with balcony
Havre de Grace is a lovely little town, and you've probably seen it on screen before. Most recently, it stood in for House of Cards' Frank Underwood's hometown, Gaffney, South Carolina.
Located on the mouth of the Susquehanna River and the head of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland is one of the loveliest, smallest cities in all of the U.S. Chances are, you probably haven't heard of it, much less been dying to go on vacation there. It's called Havre de Grace, and despite being relatively unknown to most folks, it's recently been called one of the best places to visit in the entire U.S. by Smithsonian Magazine. Founded during the Revolutionary times, Havre de Grace was named by General Lafayette. Seems the good general was struck by this area's resemblance to the French seaport of Le Havre when he passed through during the war. Today, Havre de Grace offers small-town living with an intimate, seaside feel. It's close enough to Baltimore not to be in the boonies, but it's far enough away where life can feel like a relaxing beachside retreat. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Havre de Grace renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.