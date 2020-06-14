9 Apartments for rent in Havre de Grace, MD with garage

Havre de Grace is a lovely little town, and you've probably seen it on screen before. Most recently, it stood in for House of Cards' Frank Underwood's hometown, Gaffney, South Carolina.

Located on the mouth of the Susquehanna River and the head of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland is one of the loveliest, smallest cities in all of the U.S. Chances are, you probably haven't heard of it, much less been dying to go on vacation there. It's called Havre de Grace, and despite being relatively unknown to most folks, it's recently been called one of the best places to visit in the entire U.S. by Smithsonian Magazine. Founded during the Revolutionary times, Havre de Grace was named by General Lafayette. Seems the good general was struck by this area's resemblance to the French seaport of Le Havre when he passed through during the war. Today, Havre de Grace offers small-town living with an intimate, seaside feel. It's close enough to Baltimore not to be in the boonies, but it's far enough away where life can feel like a relaxing beachside retreat. See more