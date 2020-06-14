Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Havre de Grace, MD with garage

Havre de Grace apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
167 Bloomsbury Avenue
167 Bloomsbury Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Havre de Grace, MD - This property offers fresh paint and new floors throughout, large bedrooms, sun room, patio, one car garage, and huge fenced in yard.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Central Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
528 CAMILLA STREET
528 Camilla Street, Havre de Grace, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2326 sqft
MUST SEE 4 BED, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Havre de Grace
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2919 sqft
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
437 Law St Apt
437 South Law Street, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Aberdeen, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom ground floor apartment in Aberdeen, MD Property offers a galley kitchen, living room, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New paint and carpet throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Havre de Grace
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Riverside
3 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT
4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
158 HOPEWELL DR
158 Hopewell Drive, Cecil County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
WOOF WOOF---Pets Welcome in this Incredible Bargain Priced 5 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Home. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and Jumbo Island. Walk-In Pantry, Mud Room, Upper Level Laundry, Hall Work Space & More! Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
71 SHADY BEACH ROAD W
71 West Shady Beach Road, Cecil County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
600 sqft
Great water view apartment for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, dining area and kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Some furniture included, but it can be removed. The best feature is the sun room facing the water.
City Guide for Havre de Grace, MD

Havre de Grace is a lovely little town, and you've probably seen it on screen before. Most recently, it stood in for House of Cards' Frank Underwood's hometown, Gaffney, South Carolina.

Located on the mouth of the Susquehanna River and the head of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland is one of the loveliest, smallest cities in all of the U.S. Chances are, you probably haven't heard of it, much less been dying to go on vacation there. It's called Havre de Grace, and despite being relatively unknown to most folks, it's recently been called one of the best places to visit in the entire U.S. by Smithsonian Magazine. Founded during the Revolutionary times, Havre de Grace was named by General Lafayette. Seems the good general was struck by this area's resemblance to the French seaport of Le Havre when he passed through during the war. Today, Havre de Grace offers small-town living with an intimate, seaside feel. It's close enough to Baltimore not to be in the boonies, but it's far enough away where life can feel like a relaxing beachside retreat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Havre de Grace, MD

Havre de Grace apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

