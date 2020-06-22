Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2013 Lori Lane Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Havre de Grace, MD - 3 Bed

2.5 Bath

Finished Basement with Walk Out

Hardwood floors in main living area



Spacious, late-model townhouse in Havre de Hills! Home has open floorplan with bump-outs on the main floor and basement, rear patio, large Master Bedroom with Master Bath & Walk-In closet, and 2 assigned parking spaces in front. Conveniently located close to route 40, I-95, APG, shopping, and schools!!



Pets ok with additional pet deposit



Security Deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing.



The monthly rent is $1,545.00 for a 24 month lease or $1,595.00 per month for a 12 month lease.



Call, Email or Text for details and to schedule a tour.

845-538-4108

info@stevensmgmt.net



(RLNE2790632)