Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

2013 Lori Lane

2013 Lori Ln · (410) 877-4090
Location

2013 Lori Ln, Havre de Grace, MD 21078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2013 Lori Lane · Avail. Sep 1

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2013 Lori Lane Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Havre de Grace, MD - 3 Bed
2.5 Bath
Finished Basement with Walk Out
Hardwood floors in main living area

Spacious, late-model townhouse in Havre de Hills! Home has open floorplan with bump-outs on the main floor and basement, rear patio, large Master Bedroom with Master Bath & Walk-In closet, and 2 assigned parking spaces in front. Conveniently located close to route 40, I-95, APG, shopping, and schools!!

Pets ok with additional pet deposit

Security Deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing.

The monthly rent is $1,545.00 for a 24 month lease or $1,595.00 per month for a 12 month lease.

Call, Email or Text for details and to schedule a tour.
845-538-4108
info@stevensmgmt.net

(RLNE2790632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Lori Lane have any available units?
2013 Lori Lane has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2013 Lori Lane have?
Some of 2013 Lori Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Lori Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Lori Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Lori Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Lori Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Lori Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Lori Lane does offer parking.
Does 2013 Lori Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Lori Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Lori Lane have a pool?
No, 2013 Lori Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Lori Lane have accessible units?
No, 2013 Lori Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Lori Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Lori Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Lori Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Lori Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
