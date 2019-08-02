All apartments in Hampton
907 STAGS HEAD ROAD
907 STAGS HEAD ROAD

907 Stags Head Road · No Longer Available
907 Stags Head Road, Hampton, MD 21286

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Unique opportunity to rent this beautifully updated 4-5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial in coveted Hampton neighborhood. Step inside to a large, light-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow seamlessly to a stunning eat-in kitchen recently modernized with white cabinetry, ample storage, and SS appliances. Just outside the glass doors, a spacious patio with terraced yard and relaxing fire pit offers convenient outdoor entertaining options. The main level also features a formal dining room, powder room, and mud room with access to the 2-car garage. Follow the gleaming hardwood floors to the 2nd level to find an enviable owner~s suite complete with luxury bath and laundry and additional 3 bedrooms and hall bath. A cheerful and bright lower level recreation room with wood burning fireplace leads to a walk-out patio with outdoor fireplace and sweeping views of your own 1.32 acres~all just minutes from a community pool, Towson~s numerous amenities, Loch Raven Reservoir, and I-695!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD have any available units?
907 STAGS HEAD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, MD.
What amenities does 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD have?
Some of 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
907 STAGS HEAD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD offers parking.
Does 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD has a pool.
Does 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 STAGS HEAD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
