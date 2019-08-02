907 STAGS HEAD ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage

Unique opportunity to rent this beautifully updated 4-5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial in coveted Hampton neighborhood. Step inside to a large, light-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow seamlessly to a stunning eat-in kitchen recently modernized with white cabinetry, ample storage, and SS appliances. Just outside the glass doors, a spacious patio with terraced yard and relaxing fire pit offers convenient outdoor entertaining options. The main level also features a formal dining room, powder room, and mud room with access to the 2-car garage. Follow the gleaming hardwood floors to the 2nd level to find an enviable owner~s suite complete with luxury bath and laundry and additional 3 bedrooms and hall bath. A cheerful and bright lower level recreation room with wood burning fireplace leads to a walk-out patio with outdoor fireplace and sweeping views of your own 1.32 acres~all just minutes from a community pool, Towson~s numerous amenities, Loch Raven Reservoir, and I-695!