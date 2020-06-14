366 Apartments for rent in Greenbelt, MD with gym
One of the three “green” towns planned in Maryland in 1935. Take that, San Francisco!
Greenbelt is a city in Prince George’s County, Maryland with a population of around 23,070. It’s known as being a public cooperative community that was founded in the New Deal Era. What does this mean, you ask? Basically, that the government would create a self-sufficient community that would operate in an ideal fashion – a utopia of sorts. It set out to help improve lives by having people cooperate with each other and help to ensure everyone had housing and work. The documentary “The City” filmed in 1939 is all about Greenbelt and the idea of this cooperative community.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenbelt renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.