Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator

Almost 800 square ft waterfront cottage above owners garage offers new wood floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new HVAC systems, nice size kitchen with table space that opens to living room. Enjoy your own yard space without the maintenance. Beautiful waterviews from this rental. New bath and appliances.