10200 GALAXY VIEW LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Welcome Home! You will be the first family to live in this Beautiful spacious BRAND NEW MODEL HOME! This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath located in new Glen Dale Crossing boasts custom upgrades that you must see to believe! First floor with gleaming wood floors througout. Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, solid plywood cabinets, self-closing drawers, and granite countertops! Table space in kitchen and also a formal separate dining room. 2nd floor with upgraded carpet. Cozy gas fireplace in living room. Master bedroom w/ TWO walk in closets and HUGE master bath with tile surround soaking tub and separate shower. Other 3 bedrooms are very nice sizes! All bathrooms have porcelain tile floors & tile surrounds. Lot's of natural light from the many new windows throughout home. Large Fully finished basement. Surround sound speakers set the mood for your next gathering. Close to New Carrollton and Greenbelt METRO & buses. Tot playground across street! Immediate Move In!!