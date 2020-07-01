13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE

Amenities

Brand new in 2013, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome built by award winning Winchester Homes is available for rent and immediate move in! Located in the Poplar Run Community in Silver Spring just minutes from Glenmont Metro station. A master-planned community which boasts 150 acres of open space yet just a short drive from downtown Silver Spring. The community includes a community pool and clubhouse, a biking and hiking trail, picnic pavilions, tot lots, a lake for fishing, sports courts and playing fields.