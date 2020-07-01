All apartments in Glenmont
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE

13312 Windy Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13312 Windy Meadow Lane, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Brand new in 2013, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome built by award winning Winchester Homes is available for rent and immediate move in! Located in the Poplar Run Community in Silver Spring just minutes from Glenmont Metro station. A master-planned community which boasts 150 acres of open space yet just a short drive from downtown Silver Spring. The community includes a community pool and clubhouse, a biking and hiking trail, picnic pavilions, tot lots, a lake for fishing, sports courts and playing fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE have any available units?
13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE have?
Some of 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE offer parking?
No, 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE has a pool.
Does 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13312 WINDY MEADOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

