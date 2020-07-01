/
3 bedroom apartments
253 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garrison, MD
9322 Fitzharding Lane
9322 Fitzharding Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1936 sqft
9322 Fitzharding Lane Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed/2.
30 WIMBLEDON LANE
30 Wimbledon Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1936 sqft
Beautiful open Townhome with 3 to 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, finished basement, wood floors, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, fenced yard and much more! Ready to move in!
82 HAMLET DRIVE
82 Hamlet Drive, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1840 sqft
Stunning Brick Front 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome In McDonough Township. This Home Offers Hardwood Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances & Ample Storage Space, Half Bathroom On The Main, & Deck Access From Living Room To Wooded Yard.
9428 FITZHARDING LANE
9428 Fitzharding Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1280 sqft
Newly rehabbed 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath for Rent in Queen Anne Village/Owings Mills. This like new super clean property has been taken care of with meticulous details. Includes off-street parking. Just installed granite and fresh paint.
Results within 1 mile of Garrison
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Results within 5 miles of Garrison
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Carriage Hill Apartments
3456 Carriage Hill Cir, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1363 sqft
A charming community with nice updates including breakfast nooks in the kitchen and large closets. On-site amenities include a tennis and basketball court, pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Close to I-695, I-70, and I-95.
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Reisterstown
Preserve at Owings Crossings
10 Brookebury Dr, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1063 sqft
The community at the Preserve at Owings Crossing, Reisterstown, MD, is a pet-friendly living space with excellent sporting facilities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis court, and gym. Recently renovated apartments boast air conditioning, bathtub.
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1150 sqft
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1472 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Reisterstown
The Village of Chartleytowne
401 Chartley Park Rd, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1079 sqft
Minutes from Reisterstown's finest shops and restaurants. Garden apartments and townhomes featuring air conditioning, spacious closets and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers an Olympic-size swimming pool, outdoor fitness center and two playgrounds.
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Cheswolde
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1150 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
