Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:27 AM

8921 TAWES STREET

8921 Tawes Street · (301) 840-8061
Location

8921 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2904 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
NEW appliances! Well kept move-in ready luxurious 3-level townhouse located in the very desirable Maple Lawn community. This bright, sunny, and spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half baths, and two detached garages! All above grade. Gleaming hardwoods on the main level and an additional room can be used as a study, den, or home office. Bathrooms on each floor. Plenty of storage. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Two other bedrooms also have nice size closets. Gourmet kitchen with an island, cozy breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, and many updates throughout the whole house. Large brick patio courtyard and a good size deck, perfect for entertaining and gathering. Close access to Rt. 29, 32, I-95/ICC-200. Grocery, market, eateries, gas stations, and shops, also just minutes away! Community amenities include pool, gym, playgrounds, soccer field, basketball & tennis courts, shopping, and dining walking accessibility. The owner pays HOA which includes snow and trash removal, party room, meeting room, community center, jog/walk paths, picnic area, common grounds. Available on 8/1/2020. Minimum of one year lease. Landlord prefers a 2 year lease. *Pets on a case by case basis. Tenants refrain from using the fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8921 TAWES STREET have any available units?
8921 TAWES STREET has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8921 TAWES STREET have?
Some of 8921 TAWES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8921 TAWES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8921 TAWES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8921 TAWES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8921 TAWES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8921 TAWES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8921 TAWES STREET does offer parking.
Does 8921 TAWES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8921 TAWES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8921 TAWES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8921 TAWES STREET has a pool.
Does 8921 TAWES STREET have accessible units?
No, 8921 TAWES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8921 TAWES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8921 TAWES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8921 TAWES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8921 TAWES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
