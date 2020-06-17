8921 TAWES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

NEW appliances! Well kept move-in ready luxurious 3-level townhouse located in the very desirable Maple Lawn community. This bright, sunny, and spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half baths, and two detached garages! All above grade. Gleaming hardwoods on the main level and an additional room can be used as a study, den, or home office. Bathrooms on each floor. Plenty of storage. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Two other bedrooms also have nice size closets. Gourmet kitchen with an island, cozy breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, and many updates throughout the whole house. Large brick patio courtyard and a good size deck, perfect for entertaining and gathering. Close access to Rt. 29, 32, I-95/ICC-200. Grocery, market, eateries, gas stations, and shops, also just minutes away! Community amenities include pool, gym, playgrounds, soccer field, basketball & tennis courts, shopping, and dining walking accessibility. The owner pays HOA which includes snow and trash removal, party room, meeting room, community center, jog/walk paths, picnic area, common grounds. Available on 8/1/2020. Minimum of one year lease. Landlord prefers a 2 year lease. *Pets on a case by case basis. Tenants refrain from using the fireplace.