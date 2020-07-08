7583 MORRIS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome home to a sought out town home in Maple Lawn. The prime location only adds to the splendor that this home offers. Park in the two-car garage, drive way, or on street parking. Once you get inside you will find a fully finished basement that shines with sunlight. Head up stairs to the kitchen, great room, and dining room with gleaming hardwood floors. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Enjoy the natural light that flows effortlessly through all of the windows. On the top level retreat to the spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Maple lawn community offers a gym, pool, and yearly events. Great location and great value! What more could you ask for?