7524-1 MORRIS ST #1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful unit in desirable Hillside District of Maple Lawn- quick walk to downtown amenities yet off the beaten path and across from park with overflow parking. Gleaming hardwoods on the lower level & main level living spaces. Fully equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, granite counters & breakfast bar. Living & dining room stream with natural light. Large master bedroom with amazing closet and luxurious private bath. Lower level w/family room space. Attached garage & nearby overflow parking. Community pool/gym/activities. You'll love life on the Lawn!