7524-1 MORRIS ST #1

Amenities
Beautiful unit in desirable Hillside District of Maple Lawn- quick walk to downtown amenities yet off the beaten path and across from park with overflow parking. Gleaming hardwoods on the lower level & main level living spaces. Fully equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, granite counters & breakfast bar. Living & dining room stream with natural light. Large master bedroom with amazing closet and luxurious private bath. Lower level w/family room space. Attached garage & nearby overflow parking. Community pool/gym/activities. You'll love life on the Lawn!