All apartments in Fulton
Find more places like 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
7524-1 MORRIS ST #1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

7524-1 MORRIS ST #1

7524 Morris St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fulton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7524 Morris St, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful unit in desirable Hillside District of Maple Lawn- quick walk to downtown amenities yet off the beaten path and across from park with overflow parking. Gleaming hardwoods on the lower level & main level living spaces. Fully equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, granite counters & breakfast bar. Living & dining room stream with natural light. Large master bedroom with amazing closet and luxurious private bath. Lower level w/family room space. Attached garage & nearby overflow parking. Community pool/gym/activities. You'll love life on the Lawn!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 have any available units?
7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 have?
Some of 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 pet-friendly?
No, 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 offers parking.
Does 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 have a pool?
Yes, 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 has a pool.
Does 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7524-1 MORRIS ST #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way
Fulton, MD 20759

Similar Pages

Fulton 1 BedroomsFulton 2 Bedrooms
Fulton Apartments with PoolFulton Dog Friendly Apartments
Fulton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MDCloverly, MDGreat Falls, VASeverna Park, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College