Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

253 Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD with garage

Friendship Heights Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. ... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Blvd 1008N
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1245 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Chevy Chase/Friendship Heights with balcony and parking - Gorgeous City Condo with Sunny Panoramic Views of the Park, City Skyline and the entire Friendship Heights/Chevy Chase landscape.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4515 WILLARD AVENUE
4515 Willard Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1586 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 full bath corner apartment with amazing views from every room and great light.
Results within 1 mile of Friendship Heights Village
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Chevy Chase-DC
24 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chevy Chase-DC
3 Units Available
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,430
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
625 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
979 sqft
Unique apartments available in charming Chevy Chase neighborhood. Close to Friendship Heights Metro Station. On-site laundry and garage parking. Maintenance on call around-the-clock. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:01am
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
3 Units Available
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316
5410 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Spacous 1BR Home - Utilities Inc!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious one bedroom home on Connecticut Ave NW!!! Large open living/dining space with big windows and lots of natural light.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
3800 GARRISON STREET NW
3800 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
3800 sqft
Gorgeous colonial & majestic home with 6BRs 3.5BAs, Office, Garage, Beautiful Yard & Patio Space for Entertaining. Main Level includes a foyer, dining room, living room, sun room/office space, kitchen overlooking the yard, and a powder room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4627 RIVER ROAD
4627 River Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1218 sqft
Charming house in a wonderful location. Charming home in a wonderful location. Very attractive interior with refinsihed hardwood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, dining area, updated kitchen and sun room.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4610 MORGAN DRIVE
4610 Morgan Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1718 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming brick colonial, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath + bonus room in attic which can be used as~ an office, a playroom or guest bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with island, pantry, skylights, galore windows and breakfast room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5429 BUTLER RD
5429 Butler Road, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$15,500
Montgomery County - IM Land Area: 0.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5101 RIVER ROAD
5101 River Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HIGHLY DESIRABLE ONE BEDROOM ONE FULL BATH CONDO FACING A BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE PROMENADE WITH GARDENS AND WALKING PATH IN THE KENWOOD CONDOMINIUM.
Results within 5 miles of Friendship Heights Village
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$2,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
21 Units Available
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,791
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
25 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,865
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Adams Morgan
9 Units Available
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
635 sqft
The forward-thinking design of AdMo Heights' Studio, junior one bedroom, and one-bedroom apartments will motivate you to new heights of sophisticated city living. Large windows illuminate open layouts, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
227 Units Available
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1100 sqft
Enjoy quick access to American University and gardens thanks to this apartment's proximity to Massachusetts Avenue NW. Furnished units offer convenient dishwasher and extra storage. Property features include a volleyball court and key fob access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Rosslyn
43 Units Available
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Columbia Heights
3 Units Available
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
647 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a great D.C. location. One-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, soaring ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy fantastic views from the rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
23 Units Available
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,067
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,662
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,246
1335 sqft
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Friendship Heights Village, MD

Friendship Heights Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

