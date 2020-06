Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 full bath corner apartment with amazing views from every room and great light. Enjoy the balcony view from the 11th floor and all the amenities of the building which include: Rooftop pool, gym, convenience store, 24 hour desk, utilities and One garage parking space included. The apartment has a table space kitchen and lots of closets.Prime location in the heart of Friendship Heights. Sorry no pets.