3 bedroom apartments
243 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.
2729 Prospect Hill Dr
2729 Prospect Hill Drive, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2320 sqft
Available 07/04/20 Mr. David A. Turner - Property Id: 281546 Beautiful spacious end unit, with wooded area in back. Five minutes from Fort Meade. Close to major commuter routes.
2528 ROLLING FOREST DRIVE
2528 Rolling Forest Drive, Fort Meade, MD
Stunning 3 lvl end unit TH 4 bed,3.5 baths w/beautiful upgrades throughout to include hardwood fl. Spacious gourmet kit w/SS appliances, granite, & center island. Dining area w/deck access. Finished LL Rec RM or 4th BR.
7706 DUNCANNON LANE
7706 Duncannon Lane, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2564 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Townhouse. One of the largest models built in the community only steps from the Walking Paths and overflow parking.
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD
7337 Old Calvary Road, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
Welcome to luxury living , Maintenance free at its finest 6 year old 3 level, spacious open floor plan townhouse with all the upgrades From the brick front to the beautiful large deck , granite counter top , stainless steel appliance hardwood
7843 CHANCEFORD DRIVE
7843 Chanceford Dr, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2014 sqft
Gorgeous brand new brick front townhouse w/2 car garage. Open concept floor plan w/hardwood floors & neutral decor. Gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances.
2912 MIDDLEHAM COURT
2912 Middleham Court, Fort Meade, MD
Fantastic opportunity to live in this premiere Hanover community. Almost brand new construction with so many extras built in to the home.
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs.
8295 Meadowood Dr
8295 Meadowood Drive, Severn, MD
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Hanover! Step inside this home's inviting living room with neutral colored interior, hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and access to the den.
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.
7624 Elmcrest Rd
7624 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover. Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1662 sqft
Multiple applicants in hand currently. Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in June. Community Pool, side walks, play areas. Gas cooking and heat, privacy fence in rear. yard is not enclosed. 1 car garage.
1913 SIMONSON COURT
1913 Simonson Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2455 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom town home in Hanover, Maryland. Spacious 3 story, 2 garage, town home offers great features and many amenities, such as an in ground community pool.
1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE
1804 Chatfield Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse style condo. On main level, new renovated kitchen, updated half bath and large living room / dining room! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and laundry room.
307 ASSEMBLY POINT COURT
307 Assembly Point Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1612 sqft
Fantastic rental in Seven Oaks! Town home has updated, hardwoods . 3 beds, 2 baths. Master bedroom is entire 3rd floor. Spacious master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry on bedroom level.
2035 ASTILBE WAY
2035 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1662 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms.
