Forest Heights, MD
112 N Huron Dr
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

112 N Huron Dr

112 North Huron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 North Huron Drive, Forest Heights, MD 20745
Forest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Available 05/01/20 Newly renovated home near National Harbor - Property Id: 265772

Recently renovate single-family home five minutes from National Harbor, MGM Casino, and Tanger Outlets!

Minutes away from various grocery stores, shops, plazas, and restaurants!

Amenities
Street Parking
Fully equipped kitchen (dining table, microwave, dishwasher, oven, fridge, etc.)
Laundry, Washer/Dryer
Large Backyard
Two Parks nearby
Very quiet and safe neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265772
Property Id 265772

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5721019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 N Huron Dr have any available units?
112 N Huron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 112 N Huron Dr have?
Some of 112 N Huron Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 N Huron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
112 N Huron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 N Huron Dr pet-friendly?
No, 112 N Huron Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Heights.
Does 112 N Huron Dr offer parking?
No, 112 N Huron Dr does not offer parking.
Does 112 N Huron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 N Huron Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 N Huron Dr have a pool?
No, 112 N Huron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 112 N Huron Dr have accessible units?
No, 112 N Huron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 112 N Huron Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 N Huron Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 N Huron Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 N Huron Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

