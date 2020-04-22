112 N Huron Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Available 05/01/20 Newly renovated home near National Harbor - Property Id: 265772



Recently renovate single-family home five minutes from National Harbor, MGM Casino, and Tanger Outlets!



Minutes away from various grocery stores, shops, plazas, and restaurants!



Street Parking

Fully equipped kitchen (dining table, microwave, dishwasher, oven, fridge, etc.)

Laundry, Washer/Dryer

Large Backyard

Two Parks nearby

Very quiet and safe neighborhood

No Pets Allowed



