Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

**$1,895 for a 18 Month Lease OR $2,100 for a 12 Month Lease.*** Stunning fully renovated one bedroom one and a half bath condo for rent. All energy utilties included. Washer/Dryer in Basement. Storage included as well. Private Patio. Cannot get any better!!