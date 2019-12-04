Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent Reduced on this Vintage 3 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Fairmount Heights! Walk inside to your spacious living/dining room combo with plenty of natural light and hardwood floors! Walk into your galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet/counter space, and a nice updated back splash! Three spacious bedrooms include newer light fixtures with ceiling fans and wall to wall carpeting! A huge master bathroom with a stand up shower and big soaking tub for added comfort. A huge unfinished storage basement along with ample closets provide plenty of storage! Wrap around yard space is perfect for outdoor activities!



Pets considered with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5126138)