Home
/
Fairmount Heights, MD
/
5999 K St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

5999 K St

5999 K Street · No Longer Available
Location

5999 K Street, Fairmount Heights, MD 20743
Fairmount Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent Reduced on this Vintage 3 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Fairmount Heights! Walk inside to your spacious living/dining room combo with plenty of natural light and hardwood floors! Walk into your galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet/counter space, and a nice updated back splash! Three spacious bedrooms include newer light fixtures with ceiling fans and wall to wall carpeting! A huge master bathroom with a stand up shower and big soaking tub for added comfort. A huge unfinished storage basement along with ample closets provide plenty of storage! Wrap around yard space is perfect for outdoor activities!

Pets considered with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5126138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5999 K St have any available units?
5999 K St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount Heights, MD.
What amenities does 5999 K St have?
Some of 5999 K St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5999 K St currently offering any rent specials?
5999 K St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5999 K St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5999 K St is pet friendly.
Does 5999 K St offer parking?
No, 5999 K St does not offer parking.
Does 5999 K St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5999 K St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5999 K St have a pool?
No, 5999 K St does not have a pool.
Does 5999 K St have accessible units?
No, 5999 K St does not have accessible units.
Does 5999 K St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5999 K St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5999 K St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5999 K St does not have units with air conditioning.
