Amenities
Rent Reduced on this Vintage 3 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Fairmount Heights! Walk inside to your spacious living/dining room combo with plenty of natural light and hardwood floors! Walk into your galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet/counter space, and a nice updated back splash! Three spacious bedrooms include newer light fixtures with ceiling fans and wall to wall carpeting! A huge master bathroom with a stand up shower and big soaking tub for added comfort. A huge unfinished storage basement along with ample closets provide plenty of storage! Wrap around yard space is perfect for outdoor activities!
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
(RLNE5126138)