Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy this beautiful home, tucked away minutes from the nation's Capital. Drive into the city or use the transit system for your convenience, Nice size bedrooms, renovated bathrooms, Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, separate dining area open to the family room/living room. Lots of entertaining space including the finished basement level. The back yard offers plenty of yard space as well.