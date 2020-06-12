/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2011 RUDY SERRA DRIVE
2011 Rudy Serra Drive, Eldersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Smart living for 55+ only. Elevator access to 3rd floor/top floor for extra quiet living. Looks very bright and all new inside. New upgraded carpet and padding and non slip flooring, fresh paint all over and stacked washer/dryer in the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Eldersburg
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
10 Units Available
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd, Sykesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
909 sqft
Located in Sykesville, close to parks and recreation. Units feature air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, online portal and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
52 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1173 sqft
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
37 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Reisterstown
2 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1311 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
827 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12011 Tarragon Rd I
12011 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
879 sqft
Tarragon Road - Property Id: 282803 Beautiful top floor condo in desirable Reisterstown. Available for rent now! 2br/1.5ba, tons of closet space (additional storage available), hardwood flooring, tile, & carpet throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
5014 Stone Shop Cir.
5014 Stone Shop Circle, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
985 sqft
5014 Stone Shop Cir. Available 07/01/20 1st Floor Condo Unit- Owings Mills, MD - Available July 1st, this 1st floor condo is a must see. This unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, with new carpeting throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12009 TARRAGON ROAD
12009 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
873 sqft
Make this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath condo your new home. New kitchen with SS appliances, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Remodeled and updated bathrooms. New energy efficient appliances, windows and HVAC.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
11907 TARRAGON RD #C
11907 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
878 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Large 2 BR , 2 full bath main level condo with a separate office in convenient Gardens at Owings Mills. Remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, newer white appliances & ceramic tile floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
2032 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
Gorgeous patio level condo w/ hardwood floors throughout. Open living room/dining room & kitchen w/ breakfast bar. Huge storage room. Master suite w/ walk-in closet & private bath. Spacious 2nd bedroom w/ attached bath. Patio w/ additional storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
1004 CAMPBELL MEADOW ROAD
1004 Campbell Meadow Road, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
BRICK FRONT TOWNHOME W/ DUAL MASTER SUITES, BRIGHT LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR & SLIDER TO OVERSIZED DECK. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. LARGE 2ND MASTER HAS ATTACHED DUAL-ENTRY BATH.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2211 JOHN GRAVEL ROAD
2211 John Gravel Road, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Beautifully maintained main level unit. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, Full size laundry in the unit. 55+ community. This will not last! No Pets and No Smoking allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Eldersburg
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
28 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1230 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Columbia
20 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hickory Ridge
15 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1100 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Hickory Ridge
3 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1045 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Similar Pages
Eldersburg Apartments with BalconyEldersburg Apartments with ParkingEldersburg Apartments with PoolEldersburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDParkville, PAGlenn Dale, MDNew Freedom, PACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MD