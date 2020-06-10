805 WISE AVENUE

Amenities

Unique Waterfront! Start every day with coffee and waterviews from your front porch, observing all the wonderful waterfowl of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy colorful sunsets and tranquility from the outdoor living furniture, hammock, in the terraced yard. Feel like you've gotten away from it all but conveniently located, just minutes to 695, Tradepoint Atlantic, Key Bridge, Baltimore City. Semi-Detached, Furnished +/- 700 sq. ft. Home on Bear Creek. Hardwood Floors throughout Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen and Bedroom. Tiled Bathroom. Off Street Parking; Assigned Two Cars Tandem Parking; Right Side of Shared Driveway. One available slip (size limit). Fish from the pier. Floating Dock is ideal for kayak, canoe, SUPs. Low Maintenance Living; Yard Maintained by Owner. Rent includes: Water, Electric, WiFi. Water oriented community; next to Sparrows Point Country Club. Stouten's Marina and Dessert a block away. Washer/Dryer in Basement. Designated Storage Area in Basement. Walk to Local Bars & Restaurants. NO PETS; NON-SMOKING HOME. Owners will consider shorter term lease agreement with add'l $/month.