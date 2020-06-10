All apartments in Edgemere
Find more places like 805 WISE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgemere, MD
/
805 WISE AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

805 WISE AVENUE

805 Wise Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgemere
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

805 Wise Avenue, Edgemere, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unique Waterfront! Start every day with coffee and waterviews from your front porch, observing all the wonderful waterfowl of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy colorful sunsets and tranquility from the outdoor living furniture, hammock, in the terraced yard. Feel like you've gotten away from it all but conveniently located, just minutes to 695, Tradepoint Atlantic, Key Bridge, Baltimore City. Semi-Detached, Furnished +/- 700 sq. ft. Home on Bear Creek. Hardwood Floors throughout Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen and Bedroom. Tiled Bathroom. Off Street Parking; Assigned Two Cars Tandem Parking; Right Side of Shared Driveway. One available slip (size limit). Fish from the pier. Floating Dock is ideal for kayak, canoe, SUPs. Low Maintenance Living; Yard Maintained by Owner. Rent includes: Water, Electric, WiFi. Water oriented community; next to Sparrows Point Country Club. Stouten's Marina and Dessert a block away. Washer/Dryer in Basement. Designated Storage Area in Basement. Walk to Local Bars & Restaurants. NO PETS; NON-SMOKING HOME. Owners will consider shorter term lease agreement with add'l $/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 WISE AVENUE have any available units?
805 WISE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgemere, MD.
What amenities does 805 WISE AVENUE have?
Some of 805 WISE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 WISE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
805 WISE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 WISE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 805 WISE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgemere.
Does 805 WISE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 805 WISE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 805 WISE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 WISE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 WISE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 805 WISE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 805 WISE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 805 WISE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 805 WISE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 WISE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 WISE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 WISE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Edgemere 1 BedroomsEdgemere Apartments with Garage
Edgemere Apartments with ParkingEdgemere Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Edgemere Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College