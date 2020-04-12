2919 ROSS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated, Modern Home in Old Edgemere. Larger than it seems w/ storage! Light & Bright Living Room with Gas Fire Place. Large Kitchen w/Island/Eat-In Area,Walk-In Pantry. Large 20x12 Deck off French Doors from Kitchen. Main Level Bedroom, Full Bath, and Laundry. Note: 2nd bdrm/den w/closet (13x14) is pass through to 3rd Bdrm. Not a traditional 3 bedroom home; Converted Cape Cod. Level Lot. Two Car Garage (24x24 w/Electric).Unfinished,Partial Basement-Utility & Storage ONLY; French Drain, Concrete Floor. Lead Free Certificate. New front porch 6x6 and steps to be built in April 2020.