2404 KETCHUM AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Remodeled Rancher in Water Oriented Community! One block from Jones Creek. Some water views from back deck and kitchen. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms .Jack & Jill Half Bath. Specious, Modern New Kitchen, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Tile Floors, and Granite Counter tops with Breakfast Bar. New Tile in Baths. Back Deck and Shed. First Class Rental! Wonderful Neighbors and Neighborhood! Brand New Heat Pump system June 2020; electric baseboard back up heat. Large Pull Down Attic for Storage. No Basement. Note: WATER and LAWN and Flower Bed Maintenance included in Monthly Rent. Blocks away from multiple marinas, short distance to North Point State Park, Fort Howard Park. NON-SMOKERS ONLY. NO PETS. CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM 640; $5,500 MINIMUM INCOME. EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY (NO LATE PAYMENTS IN LAST 12 MONTHS); CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED.