Edgemere, MD
2404 KETCHUM AVENUE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:20 PM

2404 KETCHUM AVENUE

2404 Ketchum Avenue · No Longer Available
Edgemere
Location

2404 Ketchum Avenue, Edgemere, MD 21219

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled Rancher in Water Oriented Community! One block from Jones Creek. Some water views from back deck and kitchen. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms .Jack & Jill Half Bath. Specious, Modern New Kitchen, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Tile Floors, and Granite Counter tops with Breakfast Bar. New Tile in Baths. Back Deck and Shed. First Class Rental! Wonderful Neighbors and Neighborhood! Brand New Heat Pump system June 2020; electric baseboard back up heat. Large Pull Down Attic for Storage. No Basement. Note: WATER and LAWN and Flower Bed Maintenance included in Monthly Rent. Blocks away from multiple marinas, short distance to North Point State Park, Fort Howard Park. NON-SMOKERS ONLY. NO PETS. CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM 640; $5,500 MINIMUM INCOME. EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY (NO LATE PAYMENTS IN LAST 12 MONTHS); CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

