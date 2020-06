Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Inside gorgeous!!! must see the floor plan of this cute rambler 4 bedrooms /3 full bath about 1560 sqt New remolded 2017 from from to ceilings. new HVAC, new windows, ceiling/ dry walls/fresh paint/ hard wood floors / new appliances. new skylight and new kitchen cabinets. new siding. large private back yard. long drive way will park 3-4 cars. Please contact listing agent for showing