5510 BERKLEY MANOR LANE

This beautiful 4BR 3.5BA Colonial in a water access community has everything you need! Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen with Deck off the back and a fully fenced back yard. The Primary Bedroom is HUGE with a Walk-In Closet, room for a sitting area, and it's own balcony for those private moments looking out at the trees while drinking coffee. The finished basement has a gas fireplace and an office/bonus room with rear access to the yard. Community Amenities include Franklin Manor Boat Club (paid access), North and South parks with Piers, Boat and Kayak Launch. Pets OK with deposit. Anyone 18+ needs to apply. Available August 1st.