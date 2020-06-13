Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.
Results within 5 miles of Damascus
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
23 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,282
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,778
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
77 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23434 RAINBOW ARCH DRIVE
23434 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
3 BR unit with 2 levels. Upstairs you will find 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs level is the kitchen and family room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20409 ALDERLEAF TER
20409 Alderleaf Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - 1 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, LARGEST 3 BEDROOM, FINISHED BASEMENT, DECK OVERLOOKS BACKYARD AND COMMON AREA, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SECURITY SYSTEM (AVAILABLE) (RLNE4186642)

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12721 YORK MILL LANE
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances,custom cabinets, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23057 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23057 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2930 sqft
A Charming 3000+ sq Single Family Home in Clark burg MD with 4 bedrooms, 2.5bath, 2 car garage. Large open kitchen w/ eating area, Bright library, and upstairs laundryroom. Huge MBR w/ 2 walk-in closets and large soaking tub and separate shower.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6630 DAMASCUS ROAD
6630 Damascus Road, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2660 sqft
***CHARMING FEDERAL STYLE HOME IN IMMACULATE CONDITION WITH LONG PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE SURROUNDING FARMLAND***THIS CLASSIC 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM BEAUTY HAS LARGE SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH SOME BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORING***MAIN

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8719 DELCRIS DRIVE
8719 Delcris Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2222 sqft
STUNNING END UNIT TOWNHOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. PRIVATE PATIO.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2692 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12701 FOUND STONE RD #201
12701 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 2nd floor condo has its own private garage & private entrance & stairs to the garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11663 Drumcastle Ter
11663 Drumcastle Ter, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Stunning 3 Bed/ 3.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
13051 SHADYSIDE LN #11-170
13051 Shadyside Lane, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Bright & beautiful ground floor condo w/fenced patio - all on one level! The unit has been updated and upgraded.. Wood burning fireplace, built in shelving & beautiful bay window in living room.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
20305 WATERS ROW TERRACE
20305 Waters Row Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
Large three level townhome with 1 car garage. New carpet, New Paint. Move in ready. Close to I-270 Father Hurley Exit. Close to movie theatre and restaurants. Home shows well. Looking for good credit applicants only. Small dog okay. No cats.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Damascus, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Damascus renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

