Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven Property Amenities gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub internet access playground sauna

Hunt Club Apartments, located in Cockeysville, is minutes away from Hunt Valley. With the abundance of shopping, recreation and entertainment close by you are bound to find something to do! Choose between a one, two, or three bedroom apartment home with an open floor plan. You'll have the convenience of your own washer and dryer, ample storage, private balcony and an optional den. Your new home will have a kitchen complete with a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and gas range. Two and three bedroom apartments also have a walk-in pantry and master bath. Enjoy a fitness room which is available 24 hours a day and an Olympic size pool for those hot summer days. In our park like setting there is a new play area and a sunny tennis court. You can rest easy in the winter knowing your heat is included in your rent. Water is included, too!