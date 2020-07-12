All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like Hunt Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
Hunt Club
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Hunt Club

2 Garston Ct · (410) 220-6137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L · Avail. Jul 26

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,353

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit M · Avail. now

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit M · Avail. Jul 17

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1016 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,501

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,501

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit H · Avail. Sep 5

$1,501

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunt Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
playground
sauna
Hunt Club Apartments, located in Cockeysville, is minutes away from Hunt Valley. With the abundance of shopping, recreation and entertainment close by you are bound to find something to do! Choose between a one, two, or three bedroom apartment home with an open floor plan. You'll have the convenience of your own washer and dryer, ample storage, private balcony and an optional den. Your new home will have a kitchen complete with a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and gas range. Two and three bedroom apartments also have a walk-in pantry and master bath. Enjoy a fitness room which is available 24 hours a day and an Olympic size pool for those hot summer days. In our park like setting there is a new play area and a sunny tennis court. You can rest easy in the winter knowing your heat is included in your rent. Water is included, too!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per adult
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 hold fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Parking is first come first served. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunt Club have any available units?
Hunt Club has 15 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunt Club have?
Some of Hunt Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunt Club currently offering any rent specials?
Hunt Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunt Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunt Club is pet friendly.
Does Hunt Club offer parking?
Yes, Hunt Club offers parking.
Does Hunt Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunt Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunt Club have a pool?
Yes, Hunt Club has a pool.
Does Hunt Club have accessible units?
No, Hunt Club does not have accessible units.
Does Hunt Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunt Club has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hunt Club?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodstream
706 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
5 Loveton Farms Road
Cockeysville, MD 21152
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Raintree Run
5 Deepwater Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Lakeview at 5 Corners
17 Bridgelake Circle
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Barretts Delight
700 Stoney Mill Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms
Cockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly Places
Cockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity