Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful updated and move-in ready Springlake Colonial for rent! Amazing convenient location. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. Over 3,000 square feet of living space! Wood floors throughout. Gas fireplace in the kitchen living space and living room. Separate dining room and eat-in space in the kitchen. Many updates throughout the entire home. Screened in porch and large fenced yard with a shed. Partially finished basement. Welcome home!