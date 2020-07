Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Spacious and clean rental with split-level floor plan. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Large bedrooms. Loft can be used as office space or playroom. Additional living space in the finished walk out basement. Fenced in back yard. Large deck with great views for entertaining. Conveniently located in Baltimore County. Pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit.