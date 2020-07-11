133 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with move-in specials
Its name derived from Chilham Castle in Kent County England, Chillum is one of the oldest cities in the country, let alone in Maryland. Founded in 1763, this county has enjoyed a front row seat to some of the most important moments in American history.
Today Chillum is a well established community within a stone’s throw of downtown DC. Walk in the footsteps of history, within easy commute to the east coast's most vibrant cities without the pollution, traffic, or politicians. Chillum is at the epicenter of the modern world, with several nearby cities to choose from for entertainment and discovery, while maintaining a historic appeal in the birthplace of modern democracy. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chillum apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Chillum apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.