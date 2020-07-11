Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chillum apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Results within 1 mile of Chillum
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
Results within 5 miles of Chillum
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,829
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
92 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,524
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
37 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
990 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
28 Units Available
U-Street
The Ellington
1301 U St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,179
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
990 sqft
Across the street from U Street Metro station, and close to Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan. Select apartments feature private terraces with Washington Monument views. Amenities include landscaped rooftop terrace and high-tech party room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
89 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
7 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,745
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,929
1055 sqft
Located within walking distance to Dupont Circle. Units come with patio/balcony and 24-hour gym and laundry services. These recently renovated units have hardwood floors, dishwasher, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
29 Units Available
U-Street
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,788
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,277
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,442
1096 sqft
Contemporary design with every convenience, featuring high-end finishes and European wide-plank flooring. Spacious layout with ample storage. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace and yoga studio. Located in a vibrant new community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
17 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
26 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,336
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,009
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
18 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,754
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,253
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,722
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
2M Street
2 M Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,665
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2M is located in NoMa, one of DC's emerging downtown neighborhoods, and is just 12 blocks from the Capitol. This mixed-income building offers both market rate and affordable housing options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
55 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
City Guide for Chillum, MD

Its name derived from Chilham Castle in Kent County England, Chillum is one of the oldest cities in the country, let alone in Maryland. Founded in 1763, this county has enjoyed a front row seat to some of the most important moments in American history.

Today Chillum is a well established community within a stone’s throw of downtown DC. Walk in the footsteps of history, within easy commute to the east coast's most vibrant cities without the pollution, traffic, or politicians. Chillum is at the epicenter of the modern world, with several nearby cities to choose from for entertainment and discovery, while maintaining a historic appeal in the birthplace of modern democracy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chillum, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chillum apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chillum apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

