Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated

Cheverly, MD - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home has beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with separate dining room. You will love the private patio off of the enclosed bonus room. All of this in walking distance to metro, shopping and more!



