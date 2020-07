Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Located just a short walk from Washington College and downtown shops, the Wilmer Park walking trail runs behind this home. $1200 fee covers both rent and all utilities except phone-TV-Internet. All appliances are included so there's no laundromat hassle. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, prospective tenants must complete the application form and submit it to the listing agent prior to visiting the property. Only the Coldwell Banker rental application will be accepted. The application fee ($50) will NOT be charged until until the prospective tenant wishes to apply for the rental. Appointments must be made 24 hours in advance. Available for occupancy Aug. 1, 2020.