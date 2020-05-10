All apartments in Chestertown
Last updated May 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

209 LANDING LANE

209 Landing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

209 Landing Ln, Chestertown, MD 21620

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Come and rent your experience! You will appreciate peaceful living in this waterfront community on the Chester River just minutes from historic Chestertown.. A light-filled and spacious open floor plan is wonderful for enjoying the elegant interior amenities. You will also want to sun bathe or swim at the lovely pool, stroll the shell walking paths throughout the community and along the shoreline, go kayaking from the community dock, or just sit back and relax while enjoying the Eastern Shore lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 LANDING LANE have any available units?
209 LANDING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chestertown, MD.
What amenities does 209 LANDING LANE have?
Some of 209 LANDING LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 LANDING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
209 LANDING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 LANDING LANE pet-friendly?
No, 209 LANDING LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chestertown.
Does 209 LANDING LANE offer parking?
No, 209 LANDING LANE does not offer parking.
Does 209 LANDING LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 LANDING LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 LANDING LANE have a pool?
Yes, 209 LANDING LANE has a pool.
Does 209 LANDING LANE have accessible units?
No, 209 LANDING LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 209 LANDING LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 LANDING LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 LANDING LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 LANDING LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

