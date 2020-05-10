209 LANDING LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Come and rent your experience! You will appreciate peaceful living in this waterfront community on the Chester River just minutes from historic Chestertown.. A light-filled and spacious open floor plan is wonderful for enjoying the elegant interior amenities. You will also want to sun bathe or swim at the lovely pool, stroll the shell walking paths throughout the community and along the shoreline, go kayaking from the community dock, or just sit back and relax while enjoying the Eastern Shore lifestyle.