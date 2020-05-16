55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Kitchen has ss appli.,pantry, pass-thru to DR, Breakfast bar. NO CARPET ! Free-standing kitchen cabinet & buffet in foyer incl. if desired. Entire 1st floor is gorgeous TILE! Just painted! Crown molding. Enclosed, tiled sunroom! Entire 2nd floor is handsome vinyl plank. HEATED POOL, state-of-the-art gym equipment,tennis, pickleball, gorgeous clubhousew/many social activities, marina & walking path on Chester River/Castle Marina. All appli.incl. NEW W&D. Use STAR application & addendum, QL add, BAAR lease.AVAIL NOW. No smoking.Pets OK. LONG TERM OK. Walk to 2 restaurants-Cafe Sado & The Pour House. Near 12-mi. paved Cross Island Trail-great 4 biking,pet walking, etc.