55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT

Amenities
Kitchen has ss appli.,pantry, pass-thru to DR, Breakfast bar. NO CARPET ! Free-standing kitchen cabinet & buffet in foyer incl. if desired. Entire 1st floor is gorgeous TILE! Just painted! Crown molding. Enclosed, tiled sunroom! Entire 2nd floor is handsome vinyl plank. HEATED POOL, state-of-the-art gym equipment,tennis, pickleball, gorgeous clubhousew/many social activities, marina & walking path on Chester River/Castle Marina. All appli.incl. NEW W&D. Use STAR application & addendum, QL add, BAAR lease.AVAIL NOW. No smoking.Pets OK. LONG TERM OK. Walk to 2 restaurants-Cafe Sado & The Pour House. Near 12-mi. paved Cross Island Trail-great 4 biking,pet walking, etc.