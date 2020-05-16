All apartments in Chester
55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:15 PM

55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT

55 Queen Caroline Court · No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
Location

55 Queen Caroline Court, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Kitchen has ss appli.,pantry, pass-thru to DR, Breakfast bar. NO CARPET ! Free-standing kitchen cabinet & buffet in foyer incl. if desired. Entire 1st floor is gorgeous TILE! Just painted! Crown molding. Enclosed, tiled sunroom! Entire 2nd floor is handsome vinyl plank. HEATED POOL, state-of-the-art gym equipment,tennis, pickleball, gorgeous clubhousew/many social activities, marina & walking path on Chester River/Castle Marina. All appli.incl. NEW W&D. Use STAR application & addendum, QL add, BAAR lease.AVAIL NOW. No smoking.Pets OK. LONG TERM OK. Walk to 2 restaurants-Cafe Sado & The Pour House. Near 12-mi. paved Cross Island Trail-great 4 biking,pet walking, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT have any available units?
55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT have?
Some of 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT offer parking?
No, 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT has a pool.
Does 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 QUEEN CAROLINE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

