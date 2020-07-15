Apartment List
/
MD
/
chesapeake ranch estates
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12103 GRINGO ROAD
12103 Gringo Road, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Newly remodeled one level rambler located on a premium corner lot with fenced in rear yard. Gleaming floors with vaulted ceilings. New appliances with a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Spacious living area with separate dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12742 MESCALARO LANE
12742 Mescalaro Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3505 sqft
WATERVIEW om Lake Collusion - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with office. Features include: hardwood flooring on 1st floor, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor and basement.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12451 EL DORADO LANE
12451 El Dorado Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2152 sqft
Beautiful contemporary home with scenic winter Chesapeake Bay views and short walk to a secluded beach. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-dac in a great school district.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5668 sqft
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
46231 SYLVAN COURT
46231 Sylvan Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1242 sqft
Move in Ready, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath with deck & oversized garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
13621 DOWELL ROAD
13621 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1442 sqft
Spacious 4BR, 3full baths Open concept kitchen. Fully finished basement, large deck, and two-car garage. Pets case by case.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Ranch Estates
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
21 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,304
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
40 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,021
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
54 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
3 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1221 SLEDGE WAY
1221 Sledge Way, Calvert County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3296 sqft
****Move in Ready and available immediately!****Rare opportunity for leasing in this wonderful community! Beautifully updated custom home on 5 acre lot backing to community open space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
45634 LONGFIELDS VILLAGE DRIVE
45634 Longfields Village Drive, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
Excellent end unit townhome in quiet community! Main level master suite is a rare find! Upper level includes 2 additional spacious bedrooms each with their own half bath and a shared jack and jill shower/tub.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2235 FOURTH STREET
2235 Fourth St, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Kenwood Beach is a mid-Calvert County community located on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay. There is a community Bay beach and a fishing/crabbing pier. From the cottage deck looking across the street is wonderful view of the Bay.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT
44710 Beechwood Court, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Move in ready upper level condo in the Beechwood neighborhood of Wildwood. Traditional 2 bed 1.5 bath layout with combined living & dining space. Private balcony backing to trees and offers quiet privacy.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.
City Guide for Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Live like a King or Queen at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Maryland, where your needs are met and your worries are non-existent.

Chesapeake Ranch Estates is a large homeowners association located in Lusby, Maryland. The community was founded in 1958 and is governed by the Property Owner's Association of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. At first, Chesapeake Ranch Estates was built to be a small and private community of only a few hundred homes. However, the association is now home to more than 4,000 single-family homes and has a population just north of 10,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chesapeake Ranch Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Chesapeake Ranch Estates 3 BedroomsChesapeake Ranch Estates Apartments with BalconiesChesapeake Ranch Estates Apartments with Parking
Chesapeake Ranch Estates Apartments with Washer-DryersChesapeake Ranch Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Chesapeake Ranch Estates Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VAAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDBowie, MDSuitland, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
Fort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDCrofton, MDLexington Park, MDArnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MD
Cape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDAccokeek, MDChesapeake Beach, MDBensville, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University