Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:44 AM

5615 Edmondson Ave

5615 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning end of group home in BALTIMORE COUNTY available for move in ASAP! This fully renovated home has so much features to offer! Huge fenced in yard with 1-2 car parking space, covered front porch and a balcony, gorgeous flooring all throughout the home, 2 updated full bathrooms, finished basement, brand new appliances and front-loading washer and dryer, and so much more!

Call now and don't miss this opportunity to make it your next home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*$25 application fee
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Edmondson Ave have any available units?
5615 Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 Edmondson Ave have?
Some of 5615 Edmondson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Edmondson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Edmondson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Edmondson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 Edmondson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5615 Edmondson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Edmondson Ave offers parking.
Does 5615 Edmondson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5615 Edmondson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Edmondson Ave have a pool?
No, 5615 Edmondson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Edmondson Ave have accessible units?
No, 5615 Edmondson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Edmondson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 Edmondson Ave has units with dishwashers.

