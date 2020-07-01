5615 Edmondson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning end of group home in BALTIMORE COUNTY available for move in ASAP! This fully renovated home has so much features to offer! Huge fenced in yard with 1-2 car parking space, covered front porch and a balcony, gorgeous flooring all throughout the home, 2 updated full bathrooms, finished basement, brand new appliances and front-loading washer and dryer, and so much more!



Call now and don't miss this opportunity to make it your next home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*$25 application fee

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*