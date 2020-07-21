429 Academy Rd

Amenities

3 bed, 2 bath single family home

call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



Gorgeous brick townhouse with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with loads of cabinet space, breakfast bar with access door to deck. Kitchen opens to the dining area. Lower level features a family room. Walkout to rear fenced in yard. Large master bedroom with two closets. 2 additional bedrooms in the upper level hallway. Conveniently located to the major highway!



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: Water

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, heat, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Ref/Range, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.



No Pets Allowed



