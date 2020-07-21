All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

429 Academy Rd

429 Academy Road · No Longer Available
Location

429 Academy Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
3 bed, 2 bath single family home - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Gorgeous brick townhouse with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with loads of cabinet space, breakfast bar with access door to deck. Kitchen opens to the dining area. Lower level features a family room. Walkout to rear fenced in yard. Large master bedroom with two closets. 2 additional bedrooms in the upper level hallway. Conveniently located to the major highway!

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: Water
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, heat, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Ref/Range, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5434407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Academy Rd have any available units?
429 Academy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Academy Rd have?
Some of 429 Academy Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Academy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
429 Academy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Academy Rd pet-friendly?
No, 429 Academy Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 429 Academy Rd offer parking?
No, 429 Academy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 429 Academy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Academy Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Academy Rd have a pool?
No, 429 Academy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 429 Academy Rd have accessible units?
No, 429 Academy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Academy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Academy Rd has units with dishwashers.
