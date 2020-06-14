Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

29 Apartments for rent in Cape St. Claire, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cape St. Claire renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Cape St. Claire

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
302 FORBES STREET
302 Forbes Street, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
844 sqft
Fully renovated main-level unit in Mariners Cove at the edge of West Annapolis, a community set right on Weems creek with pool and navigable water only steps away from your front door.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1808 SHORE DRIVE
1808 Shore Drive, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2088 sqft
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
34 MUNROE COURT
34 Munroe Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1280 sqft
Annapolis in the center of it all, enjoy all that Annapolis has to offer. Adorable, charming does not begin to describe this picturesques home. Two bedroom, one bath with Gleeming hardwood floors, big eat in kitchen back yard with brick pavers.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Cape St. Claire
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,883
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated June 14
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3000 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 14
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
1004 CLIFF PLACE
1004 Cliff Pl, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1252 sqft
Please do NOT call Listing Agent, please contact the property manager Jason Scott at jscott@phoenixpropertydevelopers.com. Minimum annual household income of $59,400 and minimum credit score of 620 required.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.

Last updated June 14
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
630 Fernhill Road
630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1185 GREAT OAK COURT
1185 Great Oak Court, Herald Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2001 sqft
URGENT - AN EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY ENTERTAINERS RESIDENCE FOR RENT! CONTEMPORARY DESIGNED HOME THAT EMBRACES THE FEELING OF SPACE, LIGHT-FILLED LIVING AND SERENITY WHILE ENJOYING THE LEAFY OUTLOOK THIS 2 ACRE LOT HAS TO OFFER.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
709 Shelton Avenue
709 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3000 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cape St. Claire, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cape St. Claire renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

